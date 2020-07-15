BlackRock (BLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLK opened at $561.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.27. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

