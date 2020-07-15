Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,490.00. 21,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,440.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,363.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

