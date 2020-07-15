Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €51.05 ($57.36) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

