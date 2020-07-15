Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €55.00 ($61.80) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €51.05 ($57.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.