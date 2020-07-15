Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €52.00 ($58.43) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.53 ($60.15).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €51.05 ($57.36) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

