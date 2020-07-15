Barclays Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.47) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.59 ($23.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

