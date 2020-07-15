Barclays Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,595,706 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.