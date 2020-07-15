Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

