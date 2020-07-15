B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Set at C$8.60 by Pi Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a C$8.60 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,743,237.60. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,470,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,358,250.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

