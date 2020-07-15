Axovant Gene Therapies’ (AXGT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

