Axovant Gene Therapies’ (AXGT) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

AXGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pavan Cheruvu bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

