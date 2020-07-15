Ares Management Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $39.73 on Monday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 74,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,838,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,562,488 shares of company stock valued at $134,244,860. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 114,367 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

