Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $419.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $397.48 and last traded at $396.76, with a volume of 7076265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.68.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.66.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.41. The company has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

