Apollo Global Management LLC Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APO. Cfra increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $5,601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.