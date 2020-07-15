Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE CNX opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

