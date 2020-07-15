American River Bankshares (AMRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect American River Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.84. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.