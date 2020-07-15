Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.90. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

