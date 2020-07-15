Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.01 and last traded at $152.74, approximately 666,395 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 825,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.25.

Specifically, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,563 shares of company stock worth $26,840,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after buying an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after buying an additional 114,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.