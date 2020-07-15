Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €13.50 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.35).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA opened at €11.09 ($12.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.42. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of €11.76 ($13.21).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.