AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) & Baxter International (OTCMKTS:BAX) Financial Review

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get AIT Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Baxter International 8.85% 22.70% 9.79%

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.08 Baxter International $11.36 billion 3.78 $1.00 billion $3.31 25.57

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIT Therapeutics and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 5 15 0 2.75

Baxter International has a consensus target price of $96.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats AIT Therapeutics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.