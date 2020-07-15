AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $57.50, approximately 934,310 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 595,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 95.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

