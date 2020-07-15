ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $7,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 67.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $2,319,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.