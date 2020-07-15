ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 16.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 16.50 price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 21 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 16 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 19.30.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

