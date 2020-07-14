Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Paradigm Capital restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.62.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

