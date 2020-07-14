ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $699.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.58. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

