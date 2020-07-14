Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Bank of America

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.