Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $792,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

