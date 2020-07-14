ZEON Network Market Cap Tops $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

