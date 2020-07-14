ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
ZEAL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL remained flat at $$34.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZEALAND PHARMA/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
