ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ZEAL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL remained flat at $$34.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.24.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 1,157.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. Analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.