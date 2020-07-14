Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.55

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005969 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $68,965.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.01962258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00196733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00081578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118121 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,232,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,867 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.