Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.38 ($66.72).

FRA ZAL opened at €66.58 ($74.81) on Monday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.86.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

