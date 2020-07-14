Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

