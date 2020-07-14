Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) to Hold

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSW traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

