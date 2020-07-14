Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 28.14%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

