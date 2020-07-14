Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 28.14%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

