Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Qumu had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

QUMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 17.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

