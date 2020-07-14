Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

PSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 7,610 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $59,814.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,446,304.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 664,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,973. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

