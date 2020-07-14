Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.02. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $7.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

