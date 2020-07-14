Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CDE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after buying an additional 384,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

