Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.92) and the highest is ($1.07). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,022.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Scientific Games by 34.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 81.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 19,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,169. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

