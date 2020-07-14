Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report $23.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $60.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year sales of $88.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.13 million to $135.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $306.56 million, with estimates ranging from $212.20 million to $364.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMMU shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunomedics (IMMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.