Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.43). Immunomedics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,889. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

