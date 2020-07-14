Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 458.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. 3,069,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,389. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $44.79.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

