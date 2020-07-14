Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to post $5.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17 billion. Centurylink reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year sales of $20.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,052,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 2,863,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

