Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lifted to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on XYL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of XYL traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,781. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

