Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $104.93 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $9,252.73 or 1.00413449 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $104.93 million and $60,785.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00136109 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006775 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 11,341 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.