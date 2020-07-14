WPX Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

WPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.