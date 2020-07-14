Wownero Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $857,641.61 and approximately $433,215.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.01962258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00196733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00081578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

