WNS (WNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.