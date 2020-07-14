WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.34 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post sales of $179.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.09 million and the highest is $180.03 million. WNS reported sales of $211.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $843.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.99 million to $896.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $947.80 million, with estimates ranging from $878.89 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 317.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after buying an additional 613,642 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after purchasing an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 324,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 298,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

