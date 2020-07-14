Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,980 ($48.98) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,410 ($41.96) to GBX 4,005 ($49.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,808.18 ($46.86).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,298 ($40.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,319.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,348.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

